Wind Cave National Park burns 1,037 acres to reduced wildfire risk

Yellowstone National Park Engine Crew member Craig Hertz uses a drip torch to help ignite the Headquarters Fire. (NPS Photo)(NPS Photo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Smoke remains in the Wind Cave National Park from a 1,037-acre prescribed fire that took place over the week of Oct. 16.

The fire bordered the park’s headquarters, including the Elk Mountain Campground, and was conducted Sunday and Monday, Oct. 16 and 17, with mop-up operations Tuesday.

“We are very appreciative of the assistance we received from outside agencies to conduct this fire,” said Park Superintendent Leigh Welling. “The fire reduced the fuel load and the chance of a catastrophic wildfire in a critical area adjacent to our developed area.”

The burn will be studied by Fire Ecologists to determine the effectiveness of conducting the burn, but representatives say signs point to the fire achieving many of the project’s objectives, including reducing the fuel load, restoring the balance between forested areas and prairie, and allowing more moisture to seep into the cave, which was located under parts of the burn.

There is still some smoke in the area, and motorist are urged to use caution when driving through the park. Firefighters will continue to patrol the fire until it is declared out.

Assisting with fire operations

Assisting with fire operations were National Park Service employees from Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota, and Buffalo National River in Arkansas. Firefighters from the Bureau of Indian Affairs out of Pine Ridge, South Dakota, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from Crescent Lake, Nebraska, the Black Hills National Forest, and an engine out of Oelrichs, South Dakota, helped with the fire.

For more information, visit: [www.nps.gov/wica]www.nps.gov/wica and click on Management.

