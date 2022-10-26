Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, October 25th

Minnesota Football Playoffs, USF and HS Volleyball
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Minnesota HS Football playoffs kicked off Tuesday and we have highlights from games in Hills, Edgerton, Pipestone and Luverne. The 5th-ranked SMSU volleyball team made a second trip to Sioux Falls in just over a week hoping to avoid another upset and Harrisburg blanked top-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” HS Volleyball.

