10pm Sportscast Tuesday, October 25th
Minnesota Football Playoffs, USF and HS Volleyball
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Minnesota HS Football playoffs kicked off Tuesday and we have highlights from games in Hills, Edgerton, Pipestone and Luverne. The 5th-ranked SMSU volleyball team made a second trip to Sioux Falls in just over a week hoping to avoid another upset and Harrisburg blanked top-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” HS Volleyball.
Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.