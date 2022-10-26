Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

3 family members charged after body found stuffed in basement freezer, police say

Michael Lee is accused of beating his brother-in-law to death.
Michael Lee is accused of beating his brother-in-law to death.(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson, Brendan Tierney and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Three members of a Tennessee family are behind bars after officers found a man’s body stuffed inside a basement freezer, police said.

Police said they responded Sunday to the family’s home in Fairview after a witness called authorities to report a murder that had taken place at the home.

Investigators said they found Sean Carr’s body wrapped in plastic and stuffed inside a freezer in the home’s basement.

According to an affidavit, Carr’s brother-in-law Michael Lee put some sort of ball into a sock and beat Carr to death with it.

The affidavit said Lee told police he then put Carr’s body into the freezer “in an attempt to protect his family” and threw away his makeshift weapon.

Michael Lee’s wife Angeline Lee told police that Carr had been “disrespecting her,” and later, Michael Lee came to her and said he thought he had killed Carr.

Angeline Lee told police that “looking back,” she should have called 911.

Michael Lee is charged with criminal homicide. Angeline Lee is charged with accessory to murder. The couple’s son, Dennis Lee, is also charged with accessory to murder.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dell Rapids UPS delivery man makes a shot
Dell Rapids UPS delivery man lands unforgettable bank shot
Police Lights
Mitchell teen identified in Davison County fatal crash
Accident in central Sioux Falls
Police: Man in wheelchair died from Wednesday’s crash injuries
A former USS SOUTH DAKOTA submarine sailor and current South Dakota State University student,...
SDSU submarine veteran rides USS SD Harley-Davidson in Hobo Day Parade
Hands
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota

Latest News

The Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said Jonathan Hayes administered lethal doses...
Former hospital nurse killed 2 patients with lethal dose of insulin, DA says
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Nov. 3,...
Report: Sen. Menendez, NJ Democrat, faces new federal probe
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Gov. Kristi Noem signs EO
Noem waves federal motor carrier regulations to relieve supply shortages
Biden signs CHIPS and Science Act
Biden to visit upstate New York, tout investment in computer chip plant