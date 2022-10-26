Hamlin church lost in fire

HAMLIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hamlin Reformed Church is a “total loss” after going up in flames early Wednesday morning.The cause is unknown. Nobody and no other property is damaged, according to Hamlin County Sheriff Chad Schlotterbeck.

The fire was first reported to the Sheriff’s Office at 5:59 a.m. Schlotterbeck and his deputy were first on the scene at 6:13, and the two found the church “smoldering and completely engulfed” in smoke and flames.

“Quite a few trucks” from the fire departments of Castlewood, Estelline, and Hayti eventually arrived to help put out the fire, according to Schlotterbeck.

The church pastor’s house next door was spared damage.

“Fortunately, we didn’t have any wind, or it would have been in trouble,” Schlotterbeck said of the pastor’s house.

