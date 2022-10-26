Avera Medical Minute
Hamlin church lost in fire

The Watertown Regional Dispatch Center worked to save the Hamlin Reformed Church and...
The Watertown Regional Dispatch Center worked to save the Hamlin Reformed Church and surrounding structures from raging flames. No injuries were reported.(Hamlin County, SD Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAMLIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hamlin Reformed Church is a “total loss” after going up in flames early Wednesday morning.The cause is unknown. Nobody and no other property is damaged, according to Hamlin County Sheriff Chad Schlotterbeck.

The fire was first reported to the Sheriff’s Office at 5:59 a.m. Schlotterbeck and his deputy were first on the scene at 6:13, and the two found the church “smoldering and completely engulfed” in smoke and flames.

“Quite a few trucks” from the fire departments of Castlewood, Estelline, and Hayti eventually arrived to help put out the fire, according to Schlotterbeck.

The church pastor’s house next door was spared damage.

“Fortunately, we didn’t have any wind, or it would have been in trouble,” Schlotterbeck said of the pastor’s house.

Dakota News Now has sent a reporter and photographer to the scene and will have more information as the story develops.

