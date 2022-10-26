Groups hold competing news conferences on marijuana ballot issue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The discussion over recreational marijuana and Initiated Measure 27 is heating up less than two weeks before the election.

Both those in favor and against the measure held news conferences in downtown Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon.

Opponents say the measure wouldn’t end the black market for marijuana.

“The proponents will tell you that the black market will go away,” Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said. “Their ads actually say what happens is the black market leaves and goes away because people are going to buy the legal stuff. Nothing could be further from the truth, you’re being lied to.”

Supporters say ads against the measure are dishonest.

“Their ads say that Measure 27 legalizes drugs, plural,” Yes on 27 Campaign Manager Matthew Schweich said. “That is a lie. Their ad never mentions the word ‘cannabis’, ‘marijuana’, or ‘weed’ once in 30 seconds. It’s clearly designed to misrepresent Measure 27.”

Initiated Measure 27 is the second attempt in two years to legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota.

