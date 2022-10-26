Dispose of unwanted prescription drugs Saturday, Oct. 29

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You can safely dispose of your unwanted prescription drugs during the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Take-Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The DEA’s press release says South Dakotans have been strong participants in the past and are encouraged to take part again. Unwanted medications can be disposed of without question in a secure medication drop box at participating locations like pharmacies and police stations.

“Participating in the October 29 Take-Back Day event is something we can all do to help combat drug abuse,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “We encourage you to put Take-Back Day on your calendar if you have unwanted drugs. For those who already participate each year, thank you.”

The Spring National Take-Back Day on April 30 was extremely successful this year in South Dakota, with 2,334 pounds of medication collected for destruction through participating law enforcement locations and take-back receptacles in retail pharmacies.

For those who cannot make it to a take-back site, DisposeRx packets are available for free from DSS and can be mailed directly to you. DisposeRx packets contain an FDA-approved ingredient that, when mixed with water, chemically and physically neutralizes the medication so it can be safely thrown away at home. The packets work with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids, and powders.

To find the closest take-back locations or to order DisposeRx packets, visit AvoidOpioidSD.Com.

DSS is also offering free medication lock boxes to help safely store medications. They can be ordered at AvoidOpioidSD.Com.

According to the 2019-2020 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, among the 9.5 million people that misused opioids in the past year, 9.3 were misusing prescription pain relievers. With the increasing danger of fake pills and fentanyl-laced pills, keeping any pills off the street and off the illegal market takes on added importance. If you come across pills or medication in a public place like a park or parking lot, do not touch them or pick them up. Call law enforcement, and they will safely dispose of the item(s).

