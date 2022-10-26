Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe sees positive impact of marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe supports the legalization of marijuana in South Dakota, saying the benefits outweigh any stigma and negative effects associated with its use.

On Nov. 8, South Dakota registered voters will have an opportunity to clarify their stance on the legalization of adult-use marijuana in the State. Initiated Measure 27, if approved by a majority vote, would expressly allow individuals age 21 and older to possess, use, and distribute marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia within South Dakota’s jurisdiction—without a medical use requirement.

In a press release from the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, the Tribe is an industry leader in medical marijuana and has continually supported advocacy efforts and responsible legislation to progress medical marijuana use within the State of South Dakota and legalize adult-use marijuana. The Tribe fully supports its passage and encourages all eligible South Dakota voters to consider voting “Yes” on IM 27.

This is in part due to the Tribe’s belief that the benefits of marijuana products (whether for medical or recreational use) far outweigh the stigma and negative effects associated with such use.

Likewise, the Tribe has found the demand for marijuana products striking. With the Tribe currently serving over 10,000 medical patients, the doors to its dispensary are flooded with patients daily. As a result, cultivation activities on the Tribe’s Reservation, solely for the production of medical marijuana, are expanding just to keep pace with its patient demand. This suggests the demand for less restrictive adult-use marijuana would be even greater.

In addition, the positive economic benefits realized from the Tribe’s medical marijuana program have been significant since its inception. The program’s success has allowed the Tribe to pursue additional economic development opportunities and boost its contributions to programs serving community members.

While opponents of adult-use marijuana in South Dakota try to minimize the substantial financial impact that can be realized from its legalization, the Tribe’s example certainly indicates the opposite to be true.

