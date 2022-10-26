Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe sees positive impact of marijuana

FILE – This file photo shows marijuana.
FILE – This file photo shows marijuana.(Source: Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe supports the legalization of marijuana in South Dakota, saying the benefits outweigh any stigma and negative effects associated with its use.

On Nov. 8, South Dakota registered voters will have an opportunity to clarify their stance on the legalization of adult-use marijuana in the State. Initiated Measure 27, if approved by a majority vote, would expressly allow individuals age 21 and older to possess, use, and distribute marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia within South Dakota’s jurisdiction—without a medical use requirement.

In a press release from the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, the Tribe is an industry leader in medical marijuana and has continually supported advocacy efforts and responsible legislation to progress medical marijuana use within the State of South Dakota and legalize adult-use marijuana. The Tribe fully supports its passage and encourages all eligible South Dakota voters to consider voting “Yes” on IM 27.

This is in part due to the Tribe’s belief that the benefits of marijuana products (whether for medical or recreational use) far outweigh the stigma and negative effects associated with such use.

Likewise, the Tribe has found the demand for marijuana products striking. With the Tribe currently serving over 10,000 medical patients, the doors to its dispensary are flooded with patients daily. As a result, cultivation activities on the Tribe’s Reservation, solely for the production of medical marijuana, are expanding just to keep pace with its patient demand. This suggests the demand for less restrictive adult-use marijuana would be even greater.

In addition, the positive economic benefits realized from the Tribe’s medical marijuana program have been significant since its inception. The program’s success has allowed the Tribe to pursue additional economic development opportunities and boost its contributions to programs serving community members.

While opponents of adult-use marijuana in South Dakota try to minimize the substantial financial impact that can be realized from its legalization, the Tribe’s example certainly indicates the opposite to be true.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dell Rapids UPS delivery man makes a shot
Dell Rapids UPS delivery man lands unforgettable bank shot
Police Lights
Mitchell teen identified in Davison County fatal crash
Accident in central Sioux Falls
Police: Man in wheelchair died from Wednesday’s crash injuries
A former USS SOUTH DAKOTA submarine sailor and current South Dakota State University student,...
SDSU submarine veteran rides USS SD Harley-Davidson in Hobo Day Parade
Hands
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota

Latest News

Dispose of unwanted prescription drugs
Dispose of unwanted prescription drugs Saturday, Oct. 29
Garage on fire in Aberdeen
Garage fire extends to house in Aberdeen
Police Lights
Multi-million-dollar theft ring targets Midwest meat packaging industry
Officers found a firearm that matched the victim’s description outside, and the 37-year-old...
Police: Man shot store clerk in northwest Sioux Falls