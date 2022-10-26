Garage fire extends to house in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Aberdeen Fire Rescue, a fire began in a detached garage and spread to a nearby home. No one was injured.

Responding firefighters worked to control the fire that spread to the back of the house and a neighboring house in southern Aberdeen. The fire department’s press release says they were able to save most of the home, however, there is significant damage to the back of the house, the garage is a total loss, and a car is also significantly damaged.

The Red Cross will help the residents of the house find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to the Aberdeen Fire Rescue Facebook post, Pizza Ranch supplied the first responders with pizza.

