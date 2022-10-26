Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Garage fire extends to house in Aberdeen

Garage on fire in Aberdeen
Garage on fire in Aberdeen(Aberdeen Fire Rescue Facebook Page)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Aberdeen Fire Rescue, a fire began in a detached garage and spread to a nearby home. No one was injured.

Responding firefighters worked to control the fire that spread to the back of the house and a neighboring house in southern Aberdeen. The fire department’s press release says they were able to save most of the home, however, there is significant damage to the back of the house, the garage is a total loss, and a car is also significantly damaged.

The Red Cross will help the residents of the house find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to the Aberdeen Fire Rescue Facebook post, Pizza Ranch supplied the first responders with pizza.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dell Rapids UPS delivery man makes a shot
Dell Rapids UPS delivery man lands unforgettable bank shot
Police Lights
Mitchell teen identified in Davison County fatal crash
Accident in central Sioux Falls
Police: Man in wheelchair died from Wednesday’s crash injuries
Hands
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
DPS releases names in fatal two-car crash

Latest News

Dispose of unwanted prescription drugs
Dispose of unwanted prescription drugs Saturday, Oct. 29
Police Lights
Multi-million-dollar theft ring targets Midwest meat packaging industry
Officers found a firearm that matched the victim’s description outside, and the 37-year-old...
Police: Man shot store clerk in northwest Sioux Falls
Police tape, Police Lights
Police: One dead in Sioux Falls car vs. pedestrian crash