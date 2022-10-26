Harrisburg sweeps top-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” volleyball

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked O’Gorman Knights were fresh off an impressive 3-0 sweep of the 2nd-ranked Washington Warriors Friday night when they took the floor Tuesday in Harrisburg.

And the 3rd-ranked Tigers in Class “AA” made it clear it was their turn for the same kind of win as they took the opening set 25-21 despite a dominant set by Bergen Reilly of the Knights. And the Tigers teamwork continued to pay off as they went on to win the next two sets and the match 25-16 and 25-17.

Reilly had an amazing total of 27 kills in the 3 sets. The Tigers had balance as Morissen Samuels had 12 kills and freshman Gabby Zachariasen had 8. Harrisburg is now 21-3 and O’Gorman 22-4. 2nd-ranked Washington improved to 22-4 win a sweep of #4 Jefferson.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.