Minnesota HS Football playoffs kick off Tuesday, highlights from games in Hills, Edgerton, Pipestone and Luverne

PIPESTONE, LUVERNE, EDGERTON and HILLS, MN(Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night on the gridiron Tuesday as the Section Playoffs began.

At Pipestone, the Arrows built a commanding lead at half-time behind Kellen Johnson and Rysley Borman and went on to shutout St. James 30-0.

At Luverne, Todd Oye’s Cardinals also built a big lead at half-time and added to it after intermission as Connor Connell had a big game in the 49-7 win over New Ulm.

At Edgerton, the Dutchmen busted the game open in the second half against GHEC/Truman to win 44-26 as Carter Amundson had a big second half scoring TD’s for the home team.

And at Hills, the Patriots of Hills Beaver Creek needed a big second half to beat Madelia 46-20. The game was tied at the halfway mark on a pair of TD passes from Sawyer Bosch to Riley Tatge.

Other area teams to advance to Saturday games were: Jackson CC (66-28), Murray CC (34-14), Minneota (56-14) and Dawson-Boyd (66-20). Marshall and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton had byes and will also play 2nd round games on Saturday.

