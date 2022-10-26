Avera Medical Minute
Minnesota HS Football playoffs kick off Tuesday, highlights from games in Hills, Edgerton, Pipestone and Luverne

Teams advance to the Section semi’s Saturday with wins Tuesday night
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PIPESTONE, LUVERNE, EDGERTON and HILLS, MN(Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night on the gridiron Tuesday as the Section Playoffs began.

At Pipestone, the Arrows built a commanding lead at half-time behind Kellen Johnson and Rysley Borman and went on to shutout St. James 30-0.

At Luverne, Todd Oye’s Cardinals also built a big lead at half-time and added to it after intermission as Connor Connell had a big game in the 49-7 win over New Ulm.

At Edgerton, the Dutchmen busted the game open in the second half against GHEC/Truman to win 44-26 as Carter Amundson had a big second half scoring TD’s for the home team.

And at Hills, the Patriots of Hills Beaver Creek needed a big second half to beat Madelia 46-20. The game was tied at the halfway mark on a pair of TD passes from Sawyer Bosch to Riley Tatge.

Other area teams to advance to Saturday games were: Jackson CC (66-28), Murray CC (34-14), Minneota (56-14) and Dawson-Boyd (66-20). Marshall and Tracy-Milroy-Balaton had byes and will also play 2nd round games on Saturday.

