Multi-million-dollar theft ring targets Midwest meat packaging industry

Florida-based sophisticated organized criminal enterprise targeted beef and pork packaging plants
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities discovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring after several semi-trailers with loads of frozen beef were reported stolen across the midwest.

The investigation began with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office in June 2021, with the initial estimated loss at $1 million. Homeland Security joined the investigation, discovering approximately 45 thefts across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin, totaling $9 million in losses.

The investigation, led by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and HSI Omaha’s Major Crimes Task Force, determined that a Miami-based, highly sophisticated criminal enterprise targeted beef and pork packaging plants in six midwest states.

On Oct. 20, multiple law enforcement organizations worked together to arrest three principal targets in the organized criminal enterprise, recovering three tractor-trailers with stolen merchandise valued at $550,000. The three people arrested were Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, Ledier Machin Andino, and Delvis L. Fuentes, all from Miami. The three were arrested under 18 U.S. Code 2314 Transportation of Stolen Goods and 18 U.S. Code 1956 Money Laundering.

HSI Omaha, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Task Force, the Florida Highway Patrol, and HSI Miami - El Dorado Task Force South assisted with the investigation, which is ongoing.

