Noem waves federal motor carrier regulations to relieve supply shortages

Gov. Kristi Noem signs EO
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem signed Executive Order 2022-09, waving the federal motor carrier regulations regarding drivers’ hours of service in order to allow for faster delivery of certain liquid products through South Dakota.

The 30-day order declares a state of emergency and exempts delivery of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, ethyl alcohol, natural gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and anhydrous ammonia from federal motor carrier regulations regarding drivers’ hours of service. The waiver will address supply shortages being reported in the state by businesses and residents, in part due to the needs of harvest and preparation for winter.

Although hours of service have been temporarily suspended for commercial deliveries, companies may not require or allow fatigued drivers to make deliveries. All other road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

The executive order expires at midnight on Nov. 25, 2022, and can be found here.

