One dead in Sioux Falls car vs. pedestrian crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a car versus pedestrian crash in west Sioux Falls.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday near west 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue, near Ellis Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, medical attention was given to the pedestrian upon arrival, but the pedestrian passed away from the injuries.

Authorities say investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 367-4300 or Sioux Empire CrimeStoppers at (605) 367-7007.

