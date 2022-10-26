Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Man shot store clerk in northwest Sioux Falls

Officers found a firearm that matched the victim’s description outside, and the 37-year-old...
Officers found a firearm that matched the victim’s description outside, and the 37-year-old suspect, Michael Harvey, was found nearby. Officials do not know where Harvey is from, but he was using a firearm that was reported stolen out of Texas. Harvey has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Committing a Felony with a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Former Violent Offender, Possession of Stolen Property and will be charged with Attempted Murder in court.(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a store clerk was shot twice in the arm in northwest Sioux Falls.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 12:50 a.m. A man notified a store clerk that he was going to leave a dog and some other items inside the store for some time and walked out. The store clerk notified her boss, who then went to collect the dog and the items and returned them to the man, saying they could not be responsible for his things.

The man returned approximately twenty minutes later and placed a bullet on the counter, saying it was for the victim. The victim grabbed the bullet, started calling 911, and headed toward a back room. The victim heard a door close, turned around, and saw the suspect pointing a gun at him. The suspect shot the victim twice in the arm and then fled the scene.

Officers found a firearm that matched the victim’s description outside, and the 37-year-old suspect, Michael Harvey, was found nearby. Officials do not know where Harvey is from, but he was using a firearm that was reported stolen out of Texas. Harvey has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Committing a Felony with a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Former Violent Offender, Possession of Stolen Property and will be charged with Attempted Murder in court.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital, and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dell Rapids UPS delivery man makes a shot
Dell Rapids UPS delivery man lands unforgettable bank shot
Police Lights
Mitchell teen identified in Davison County fatal crash
Accident in central Sioux Falls
Police: Man in wheelchair died from Wednesday’s crash injuries
Hands
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
DPS releases names in fatal two-car crash

Latest News

Police tape, Police Lights
Police: One dead in Sioux Falls car vs. pedestrian crash
The annual homecoming tradition began in 1912.
South Dakota State’s Hobo Day continues 110 year tradition
The Watertown Regional Dispatch Center worked to save the Hamlin Reformed Church and...
Hamlin church lost in fire
The annual event takes place this coming Saturday
DTSF Zombie Walk takes place Saturday