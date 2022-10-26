Police: Man shot store clerk in northwest Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a store clerk was shot twice in the arm in northwest Sioux Falls.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 12:50 a.m. A man notified a store clerk that he was going to leave a dog and some other items inside the store for some time and walked out. The store clerk notified her boss, who then went to collect the dog and the items and returned them to the man, saying they could not be responsible for his things.

The man returned approximately twenty minutes later and placed a bullet on the counter, saying it was for the victim. The victim grabbed the bullet, started calling 911, and headed toward a back room. The victim heard a door close, turned around, and saw the suspect pointing a gun at him. The suspect shot the victim twice in the arm and then fled the scene.

Officers found a firearm that matched the victim’s description outside, and the 37-year-old suspect, Michael Harvey, was found nearby. Officials do not know where Harvey is from, but he was using a firearm that was reported stolen out of Texas. Harvey has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Committing a Felony with a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm by a Former Violent Offender, Possession of Stolen Property and will be charged with Attempted Murder in court.

The 22-year-old victim was taken to the hospital, and his injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

