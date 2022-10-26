Avera Medical Minute
Police: One dead in Sioux Falls car vs. pedestrian crash

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials provided more information on the pedestrian versus car crash from Tuesday night.

Patrol Captain Adam Zishka with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said around 7:45 p.m., deputies were notified of a pedestrian walking on the roadway of Highway 42 and Cherry Lake Ave. in Sioux Falls who had been struck by a car. Nearby deputies responded quickly to the scene, and a medical professional who happened to be in the area helped provide life-saving measures. Medical professionals with the on-scene ambulance said the pedestrian was dead.

Captain Zishka said the driver who initially hit the pedestrian was driving a 2004 Chevy Suburban pulling a utility trailer. The driver was cooperative and remained on the scene and, so far, has been charged with first-degree DWI.

During the investigation, officers discovered through video footage that several cars had gone through the scene before officers arrived. A four-door late model silver sedan ran over the pedestrian as well but continued eastward. Officers are looking for more information regarding the second car that hit the pedestrian. Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at (877) 367-7007 or the Minnehaha County Sherrif’s Department at (605) 367-4300.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of family members.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

