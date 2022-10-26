Rain Moves in Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to start off with plenty of sunshine today, but we’ll start to see clouds increase later this afternoon and this evening. We could even see a few showers start to move into central South Dakota. Highs will be back in the upper 50s and low 60s around the region. The wind should be staying pretty light, as well.

Overnight, rain will continue to move north into southern parts of the region. That chance of rain will continue into Thursday morning with another round possible Thursday afternoon. The best chance for rain will be in the southeast, but totals look pretty light. Most of us will see less than a quarter of an inch of rain. Highs will be in the 50s. Friday is looking a little nicer with more sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s.

Over the weekend, we’ll be in and out of cloud cover with highs back in the low 60s and morning lows hovering near 40. Looking ahead to next week, Halloween is looking dry right now! Highs will be in the 60s for most of us. We’ll bring in some slightly cooler air and another chance of rain after Halloween with highs in the 50s.

