Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Reports: Jules Bass, producer of holiday classic ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ dies at 87

FILE - Jules Bass was the producer and director behind several animated holiday films.
FILE - Jules Bass was the producer and director behind several animated holiday films.(Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jules Bass, producer and director of holiday classics such as ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ and ‘Frosty the Snowman’ has died, according to several news reports.

Bass was 87.

Bass was a director and producer for Rankin/Bass Productions, a film company that produced numerous animated holiday films such as ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ ‘Frosty the Snowman,’ ‘Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town,’ and ‘The Little Drummer Boy.’

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John and Jessica Norring won't soon forget their 14th wedding anniversary. The couple helped a...
Couple celebrating anniversary help officer dragged by truck
Hands
Another nursing home closes in South Dakota
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
DPS releases names in fatal two-car crash
MICHAEL PETTIGREW, 31 from Sioux Falls
Police: Sioux Falls man stabs 3 in knifing rampage
Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom
Miner Brewing Co. & Prairie Berry Winery closing soon

Latest News

One dead in car vs. pedestrian crash
One dead in Sioux Falls car vs. pedestrian crash
Xcel Energy and the Sioux Falls Police Department are cautioning people to be aware of...
Sioux Falls Police Department and Xcel Energy cautioning people of scams
Sioux Falls Police Department and Xcel Energy cautioning people of scams
Authorities in Mississippi say they were called to a Baskin-Robbins store regarding a man...
Employees hide in freezer after man impersonates police officer, threatens worker