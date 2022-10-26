Sioux Falls Police Department and Xcel Energy cautioning people of scams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Xcel Energy and the Sioux Falls Police Department are cautioning people to be aware of different scams.

Two similar but separate incidents taking place in Sioux Falls through phone calls.

The cases were brought up at police briefing.

“There were scammers representing themselves as people from Xcel Energy. The first one said that they were delinquent on a bill and needed payment right away. They gave instructions to get a reloadable credit card unfortunately the person went out and purchased that and gave them the information and then later ended up calling police,” said Officer Sam Clemens, Sioux Falls Police Department.

And while scammers do make calls to customers, Eric Pauli with Xcel Energy says that fraudulent websites could also pose a risk.

“There’s a lot of scamming issues going on out in the public right now. One of the biggest ones we’re running into right now, is folks going online and looking at phone numbers that they think are Xcel Energy so they’re contacting these phone numbers and in turn they are giving away pertinent information,” said Eric Pauli, Xcel Energy community relations manager.

He adds to never supply callers with any suspicious information.

“Don’t ever go and make a prepaid debit card to provide to anybody, they’re going to be asking for social security numbers and all your pertinent information. Do not ever make that information available to them, call us and we can make sure you talk to an Xcel Energy rep,” said Pauli.

And he says the best way to do so is by contacting the number on their directs website.

“This is our xcelenergy.com website, you go to contact us and there you will have the list of phone numbers, the residential customer service number the 1-800-895-4999 is the number you will want to contact,” said Pauli.

And if there’s any questions, the police department says to always investigate further.

“Get some contact information, use your own resources, google the business, find a different name essentially or different number and then call that to verify that,” said Clemens.

For more information on how you can avoid scams like this you can follow the link at How can I tell if someone is trying to scam me?, Billing_and_Payment, Xcel Energy

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.