USF rallies past 5th-ranked SMSU at Stewart Center for 5-set victory

Cougars roar back to win final 2 sets against a very talented Mustangs team
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The University of Sioux Falls Cougar volleyball team upset #5 Southwest Minnesota State tonight 3-2.USF vs SMSU (12-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12)

Overall

  • USF upset #5 SMSU in five sets tonight etching their third win against the Mustangs in four years and their fourth since 2012.
  • Thus far in the season, the Cougars are led by: Courtney Holsteen – 241 Kills Elise Gillen – 556 Assists Elise Gillen – 25 Aces Sadie Voss – 253 Digs Jordyn Hamm – 83 Blocks
  • USF will look to build to the big victory when they host Minnesota State on Friday night in Sioux Falls. First serve is set for 6:00pm in the Stewart Center

