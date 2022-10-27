13 people sleep out to raise awareness and funds for homeless in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from Bishop Dudley, 13 people have committed to spend a night simulating what it’s like to be homeless to raise awareness and funds for the homeless shelter.

Participants will be supplied with a tent and a cardboard refrigerator box for shelter. The weather during the night is expected to be clear, with a low of 37 degrees. The participants will have a simple soup for dinner.

“This simulation will expose participants to the cold, unfamiliar noises and the inconveniences that people without shelter experience daily,” said Madeline Shields, Executive Director. “We hope this experience will raise awareness in our community of our life-saving services and how important it is to have a safe place to rest.”

Representatives with the Bishop Dudley House will educate the participants on the circumstances that can lead to homelessness and the barriers that prevent self-sufficiency. Participants will also hear personal stories from the guests that stay at the homeless shelter.

In 2021, more than 1,750 individual guests and 52 families, including 101 children, relied on the Bishop Dudley House for shelter, food, and basic necessities. The organization provides more than 30,500 lunches, 18,750 showers, and 4,000 loads of laundry. Staff also helped over 100 people transition to their own housing.

