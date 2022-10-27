The Artists of the Plains Art Show and Sale this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend the Artists of the Plains Art Show and Sale will be celebrating their 41st anniversary in downtown Sioux Falls by showcasing the works of 25 regional artists. All of the works will be unique and will feature Augustana University students as well. The event is free, and information is on the website.

https://www.augie.edu/campus-community/center-western-studies/events-conferences/41st-annual-artists-plains-art-show-sale

