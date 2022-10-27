Avera Medical Minute: Postpartum body changes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Childbirth puts a body through a traumatic experience, and returning to normal is different for everyone. Katie Soodsma, Certified Nurse Practitioner with Avera Medical Group Urogynecology, explained some changes to be aware of after having a baby. “During pregnancy, the pelvic floor muscles relax and that’s to allow the growing uterus and baby to expand,” she said. “Following delivery, there could be a potential injury to those pelvic floor muscles or weakness there.”

As a new mom, Soodsma says you might notice worsening urgency and frequency of urination, pelvic pain, pain with intercourse, or leakage of urine. Although those are common symptoms after delivery, treatment options can help minimize those problems through options such as pelvic floor physical therapy, medication, or vaginal laser therapy. “At Avera Urogynecology, we developed a specific program for our postpartum women. Our postpartum wellness program is designed for women who have experienced a third or fourth degree perineal tear during delivery,” she added. “These women are at high risk for developing delayed wound healing, pelvic pain, leakage of urine or stool, or pain with intercourse. Ideally, we like to see these women at that two to three week postpartum period so we can provide early access to those treatment options.”

