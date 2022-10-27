Chase the Ace Fundraiser to benefit Special Olympics South Dakota

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics South Dakota has raised more than $100,000 for over 2,750 athletes.

The event began a year ago and has now garnered a $253,117 jackpot, split 50/50 with Special Olympics South Dakota and the individual who finds the Ace of Spades. The gameplay of Chase the Ace goes as follows: there are 54 numbered envelopes, each containing a card from a 54 deck of playing cards and one of the cards containing the Ace of Spades.

Weekly drawings take place at Tinner’s in Sioux Falls (449 W 69th Street) on Thursdays at 7:07 p.m. Participants can purchase tickets for various dollar amounts via Venmo, online, or in-person. The in-person sales are held at Tinner’s from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursdays. The winner does not have to be present at the time of the drawing to win.

“Chase the Ace has quickly become one of our busiest and most successful fundraisers,” Darryl Nordquist, Special Olympics South Dakota CEO/President, said. “We are not only blessed with the donations but also the way this brings a spotlight on our athletes across the state.”

Visit SOSD.Org to learn more about Chase the Ace and the various fundraisers and competitions we offer through Special Olympics South Dakota.

