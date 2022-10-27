Dawson-Boyd and Minneota extra ready for playoffs after epic battle last week

DAWSON, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Minnesota high school playoffs got started last night and several area teams advanced to the next round on Saturday.

Minneota and Dawson-Boyd both picked up huge wins after their epic battle last week that came down to a 2-point conversion stop by the Blackjacks for a 22-20 win between 2 of the state’s best in Class A.

It’s games like this that come right down to the wire that make you better prepared for the post season. And both of these teams have championship caliber squads.

Cody Larson-Dawson Boyd Football Coach says, ”It’s just a group that fights through adversity. They love the game, they enjoy to compete and when that’s the case you’re never out of things.”

Chad Johnston-Minneota Football Coach says, ”We’ve got things in place to make a good run. We’ve got a tough and very competitive section. This is one of the teams in our section that we’re going to see. We’ve just got to fix some things, work hard and stay confident. Two of our losses we were right there where we need to be. We’ve just got to fix some things and we’re ready to go.”

Both teams rolled to huge wins last night. They could be on a collision course to meet in the section championship game and that would be something. Both need to win Saturday to make that happen.

