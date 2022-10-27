Avera Medical Minute
Downtown Sioux Falls trick-or-treating event fun for the family while helping local businesses

Over 35 local businesses are participating in the annual event.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 35 local businesses are excited to be a part of this year’s downtown trick-or-treating event.

”It’s just a really nice family activity and we see so many people who are mostly parents thanking us for providing a safe friendly place for their kids to go trick or treating,” Papa Woody’s Owner Lisa Esser said.

Papa woody’s has participated in the annual event for 3 years thanks to Esser and her husband’s love for Halloween.

”It’s a great way for us to just see the smiles on their faces and for kids to be something they dream up like a fireman or a zombie whatever they dream they want to be that day so it’s always exciting for us to be involved in something that makes kids happy,” Esser said.

For many downtown businesses, the trick-or-treating event serves as a fun community event while also helping bring in new customers.

”As a non-profit, we really want to talk about the work that we do and want to expose people to the programs that we have so it’s really twofold we can give away books and give away candy at the same time that’s a huge win for us all the way around,” Carda said.

Downtown Sioux Falls trick-or-treating is Sunday, October 30 from 1-3 p.m.

For more information click here.

