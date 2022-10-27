Jacks won’t be distracted by Hobo Week at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked team in the F-C-S is back home Saturday after a pair of wins in North Dakota over the Bison and Fighting Hawks.

The Jackrabbits are well aware that a let-down can’t happen after the Sycamores almost beat North Dakota State 3 weeks ago. And John Stiegelmeier’s team has plenty to gain from running the table the rest of the year.

Head Coach John Stiegelmeier says, ”Some distractions but they’re only distractions if you allow them to be so we hope the University has fun celebrating Hobo Week and we hope to have fun playing the game Saturday.”

The Jacks have not lost since that 7-3 game at Iowa to start the season. And they would have the home field throughout the playoffs until Frisco if they can win the remainder of their games during the regular season.

