Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Krauth has enjoyed building a winning program at Augustana

This will be the final season for the Vikings Women’s Basketball Coach
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We heard from Dave Krauth recently that this coming season will be his grand finale as head coach of the Augustana Women’s Basketball program.

He’s averaged over 20 wins in his 33 years at the helm and mor often than not his teams have been part of the post season.

Building that winning tradition has been a great source of pride for Dave, so walking away isn’t going to be that easy.

Krauth says, ”I’ve always felt like a builder, not a recruiter. And it just seemed to fit. We were always going to have kids coming or interested with a lot of potential and for us to try and get that out of them.”

Dave sure did. He has won over 1,000 games between high school and college. And he is looking forward to helping coach his grand kids and supporting the Vikings from the stands when that time comes.

But he still has this season left before retirement.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dell Rapids UPS delivery man makes a shot
Dell Rapids UPS delivery man lands unforgettable bank shot
During the investigation, officers discovered through video footage that several cars had gone...
Sioux Falls police look for suspect car involved in pedestrian fatality
Officers found a firearm that matched the victim’s description outside, and the 37-year-old...
Police: Man shot store clerk in northwest Sioux Falls
Police Lights
Mitchell teen identified in Davison County fatal crash
A former USS SOUTH DAKOTA submarine sailor and current South Dakota State University student,...
SDSU submarine veteran rides USS SD Harley-Davidson in Hobo Day Parade

Latest News

Powerhouses Dawson-Boyd and Minneota could meet again in Section playoffs
Dawson-Boyd and Minneota extra ready for playoffs after epic battle last week
Stig says Dakota Week won't be a distraction for his Jackrabbits
Jacks won’t be distracted by Hobo Week at SDSU
October 26th Plays of the Week
October 26th Plays of the Week
Stig says Dakota Week won't be a distraction for his Jackrabbits
Stig says Hobo Week won't be a distraction for his Jackrabbits