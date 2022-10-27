Krauth has enjoyed building a winning program at Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We heard from Dave Krauth recently that this coming season will be his grand finale as head coach of the Augustana Women’s Basketball program.

He’s averaged over 20 wins in his 33 years at the helm and mor often than not his teams have been part of the post season.

Building that winning tradition has been a great source of pride for Dave, so walking away isn’t going to be that easy.

Krauth says, ”I’ve always felt like a builder, not a recruiter. And it just seemed to fit. We were always going to have kids coming or interested with a lot of potential and for us to try and get that out of them.”

Dave sure did. He has won over 1,000 games between high school and college. And he is looking forward to helping coach his grand kids and supporting the Vikings from the stands when that time comes.

But he still has this season left before retirement.

