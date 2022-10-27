Avera Medical Minute
LIVE at 4:15 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Jefferson vs. Washington football game

Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jefferson football team will take on Washington Thursday, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live.

The livestream is available in the video player below and begins at 4:15 p.m.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Metro Sports TV to offer free livestreams of high school sporting events this fall and winter. All games will also be streamed at metrosports.tv.

