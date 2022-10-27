Avera Medical Minute
October 26th Plays of the Week

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Play #5... was a pick 6 by SDSU’s DyShawn Gales that turned the game around as the Jacks erased a 14 point deficit to win by 14 and remain #1 in the F-C-S.

Play #4... How about Simeon Birnbaum of RC Stevens who dominated at the State “AA” Cross Country meet in Huron with a time of 15:16.19.

At #3 it was the longest touchdown of the week by Marshall’s Chidi Nwakama who went 85 yards to help keep the Tigers perfect and earn a first round bye.

#2 goes to 2 squads at the State “A” Cheer and Dance competition. Dakota Valley made it 13 straight dance titles and Sioux Valley has won 16 in a row in the cheer competition.

Our top play, courtesy of Metro Sports was this scoop and score with a minute left by O’Gorman’s Nathan Ratzlaff to rally the Knights to an improbable comeback win over Harrisburg and the #2 seed in the playoffs.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

