Pianist performs to raise money for Ukrainian refugees Nov. 9

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota native pianist, Calvin Jones, is performing to help bring Ukrainian refugees to South Dakota.

The concert titled “Soul Music and Stories from the Ukraine War” will begin at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the Military Alliance and is the second in a series of three concerts. Jones is originally from South Dakota but has performed regularly with orchestras in Ukraine with his Ukrainian wife, Inga, for the past eight years. The couple was in Kyiv when the war hit, and they relocated to South Dakota. A press release from the Freedom Haven For New Americans’ Workforce says at the event, you’ll hear real-life stories from Ukraine and learn about South Dakota’s humanitarian efforts to welcome Ukrainian refugees (and others) to our state.

The concert is free to attend, and the money given by sponsors and attendees will go to the Freedom’s Haven Fund for New American Workforce to aid in relocating Ukrainian refugees to the United States, specifically South Dakota. The organization hopes to support the refugees for two years, to help them settle in the United States.

