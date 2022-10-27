Avera Medical Minute
Sheriffs: Man arrested for threatening to shoot Sanford Hospital employees

The threats caused Sanford and Orange City Health to lock down until the Sheriffs arrested the...
The threats caused Sanford and Orange City Health to lock down until the Sheriffs arrested the 60-year-old suspect, Ryan Betcke from Granville, IA, on Wednesday at 3:18 p.m. Betcke has been charged with a class D felony of Making Terroristic Threats and was transported to the Sioux County Jail.(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux County Sheriffs say a man threatened to shoot Sanford Hospital employees. The hospital went into lockdown until his arrest Wednesday.

According to Sioux County Sheriffs, the suspect called the Sioux Falls Sanford Hospital and threatened to shoot employees with an AK47 rifle. The threats caused Sanford and Orange City Health to lock down until the Sheriffs arrested the 60-year-old suspect, Ryan Betcke, from Granville, IA, at 3:18 p.m.

Betcke has been charged with a class D felony of Making Terroristic Threats and was transported to the Sioux County Jail.

