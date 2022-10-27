Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls police promote safely disposing unwanted prescription drugs

Dispose of unwanted prescription drugs
Dispose of unwanted prescription drugs(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police would like to continue to promote safe ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs since they are one of the top drugs causing issues in Sioux Falls.

The goal of this initiative, which is part of National Prescription Drug Takeback Day, is to ensure the medication does not contaminate drinking water systems or end up consumed by people who have not been prescribed the medication by a medical professional.

Officer Sam Clemens says on Saturday, Oct. 29, for National Prescription Drug Takeback Day, the SFPD lobby will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 320 W 4th St. Anyone can bring in unwanted, unused, or expired medications and safely dispose of them.

Clemens said years ago, the Sioux Falls Police Department added its own disposal bins to keep up with the large quantity of drugs disposed of. If you are unable to make it Saturday, you can still visit the SFPD office anytime during the week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. when the lobby is open. No questions will be asked, no forms are required, and you can just walk in and drop your unwanted medication in the bins.

