Travel experts advising holiday passengers to book ASAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the holiday season quickly approaches, tickets and other travel expenses may take a bigger chunk out of your wallet than in previous years.

Kristen Hosek Walker, an agent with Acendas Travel in Sioux Falls says airline prices are not only at the highest level since the pandemic, instead they are the highest that she’s seen in her 30 years in the industry.

“I would say it’s at least a 50% to 75% increase. Without a doubt. A ticket that may have been $500 round trip is more like $750, $800 roundtrip,” Hosek Walker said.

That’s affecting travelers like Tom McMahon, who was visiting South Dakota on a pheasant hunting trip.

“Dramatically more expensive, if it wasn’t combined with business I probably would not have come,” McMahon said.

It’s not just the airlines that are raising prices due to inflation.

“When you go to an all-inclusive resort and it includes all your food and all your drinks, they have to increase pricing somewhere,” Hosek Walker said.

Plus, inflation isn’t the only factor driving up prices.

“The demand for travel is skyrocketing,” Hosek Walker said.

Travel experts say the best time to book your holiday trips is in June and July, and the second best time is right now.

McMahon plans to travel to the northeast to visit friends and family over Christmas.

“I do not have them booked and so it might be a long drive from Florida up there, but then it depends on gas prices as well,” McMahon said.

The best way to save some money on your trip is to be flexible on the days and times that you want to travel.

