Union County deputy sheriff and family lose house in fire

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A Union County deputy sheriff and his family lost their home and all of their belongings in a house fire last Thursday.

Maxus and Sydney Mach bought their house in Vermillion just over a year ago.

While working and raising their one-year-old son and five-year-old daughter they never expected something like this to happen.

“We were sitting outside on the porch, it was me, a cousin, and two kids and then I heard a crash and the dogs yelp,” said Maxus Mach, Union County deputy sheriff.

What he saw next was devastating.

“I went into the house, and I saw fire and smoke and then I came out and got the kids away and tried to save the dogs, I couldn’t save the dogs,” said Maxus.

His wife says the aftermath was the hardest to come to terms with.

“Just starting out in that house and that’s where we first saw everything and growing with our family and we’ve been trying to have our third baby and we’ve suffered a miscarriage and then to see everything on the walls melted, like our engagement photos and our kids’ births announcements,” said Sydney Mach, Lost home in fire.

Both say they are thankful for the community support and safety of their kids.

“We’ve gotten an outpouring of love from people we know, family friends, and complete strangers who have been reaching out just offering anything and everything even if it’s just well wishes,” said Sydney.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook -- a list of several items the family could use during these challenging times such as clothing and toiletries. Venmo donations are also accepted.

For more information on how you can donate to the Mach family you can follow the links at https://www.facebook.com/100068874293812/posts/pfbid0VJuCKP9jxjpsD9jQMLowRvbY46UDjRpwgNxRWecHSS7oVmjd18Av95ngzgVyYknUl/?sfnsn=mo

You can also Venmo the family directly @sydney-furry

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.