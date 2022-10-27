Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Union County deputy sheriff and family lose house in fire

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A Union County deputy sheriff and his family lost their home and all of their belongings in a house fire last Thursday.

Maxus and Sydney Mach bought their house in Vermillion just over a year ago.

While working and raising their one-year-old son and five-year-old daughter they never expected something like this to happen.

“We were sitting outside on the porch, it was me, a cousin, and two kids and then I heard a crash and the dogs yelp,” said Maxus Mach, Union County deputy sheriff.

What he saw next was devastating.

“I went into the house, and I saw fire and smoke and then I came out and got the kids away and tried to save the dogs, I couldn’t save the dogs,” said Maxus.

His wife says the aftermath was the hardest to come to terms with.

“Just starting out in that house and that’s where we first saw everything and growing with our family and we’ve been trying to have our third baby and we’ve suffered a miscarriage and then to see everything on the walls melted, like our engagement photos and our kids’ births announcements,” said Sydney Mach, Lost home in fire.

Both say they are thankful for the community support and safety of their kids.

“We’ve gotten an outpouring of love from people we know, family friends, and complete strangers who have been reaching out just offering anything and everything even if it’s just well wishes,” said Sydney.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook -- a list of several items the family could use during these challenging times such as clothing and toiletries. Venmo donations are also accepted.

For more information on how you can donate to the Mach family you can follow the links at https://www.facebook.com/100068874293812/posts/pfbid0VJuCKP9jxjpsD9jQMLowRvbY46UDjRpwgNxRWecHSS7oVmjd18Av95ngzgVyYknUl/?sfnsn=mo

You can also Venmo the family directly @sydney-furry

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dell Rapids UPS delivery man makes a shot
Dell Rapids UPS delivery man lands unforgettable bank shot
During the investigation, officers discovered through video footage that several cars had gone...
Sioux Falls police look for suspect car involved in pedestrian fatality
Police Lights
Mitchell teen identified in Davison County fatal crash
Officers found a firearm that matched the victim’s description outside, and the 37-year-old...
Police: Man shot store clerk in northwest Sioux Falls
Accident in central Sioux Falls
Police: Man in wheelchair died from Wednesday’s crash injuries

Latest News

The South Dakota State Treasurer's office inside the State Capitol building.
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer
Union County deputy sheriff and family lose house in fire
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Fire destroys Hamlin County church, but pastor’s house saved
Fire destroys Hamlin County church, but pastor’s house saved