Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

A woman in Iowa came to police with the claim that her father, who died in 2013, murdered 50 to 70 people. (SOURCE: KETV)
By Jenn Sullivan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURMAN, Iowa. (KETV) – AA woman in Iowa is claiming her late father was a serial killer who murdered dozens of people years ago.

The woman also told police where the victims’ bodies were allegedly buried.

Authorities in Fremont County are now investigating the validity of her story.

Police said Lucy Studey claims her father, Donald Studey, was a serial killer who murdered somewhere between 50 and 70 people. She also claimed she helped him dump bodies in a well on their former property.

The claims have prompted authorities to investigate.

“We are actively investigating this, and who wouldn’t?” Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope said.

Aistrope said cadaver dogs were brought in after the woman shared her story.

“Cadaver dogs looked around the area,” Aistrope said. “I’m not going to say it was near the well, but they did indicate something.”

Authorities said no bodies or bones were immediately found.

Donald Studey died in 2013. An older sibling of Lucy Studey denies the claims, but authorities are still pursuing the leads with the help of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dell Rapids UPS delivery man makes a shot
Dell Rapids UPS delivery man lands unforgettable bank shot
During the investigation, officers discovered through video footage that several cars had gone...
Sioux Falls police look for suspect car involved in pedestrian fatality
Police Lights
Mitchell teen identified in Davison County fatal crash
Officers found a firearm that matched the victim’s description outside, and the 37-year-old...
Police: Man shot store clerk in northwest Sioux Falls
Accident in central Sioux Falls
Police: Man in wheelchair died from Wednesday’s crash injuries

Latest News

Several people were injured when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park.
7 injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park
The South Dakota State Treasurer's office inside the State Capitol building.
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer
A Union County deputy sheriff and his family lost their home and all of their belongings in a...
Union County deputy sheriff and family lose house in fire
Union County deputy sheriff and family lose house in fire
Emergency personnel share update on trail derailment at Silver Dollar City
Emergency personnel share update on trail derailment at Silver Dollar City