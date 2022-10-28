Avera Medical Minute
Authorities seize $100,000 worth of marijuana in Gayville

Marijuana and marijuana concentrate products seized Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Gayville,...
Marijuana and marijuana concentrate products seized Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Gayville, S.D. PHOTO CREDIT: DCI(DCI)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT
GAYVILLE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Attorney General, multiple law enforcement agencies seized an estimated $100,000 worth of marijuana and substances from a residence in Gayville, SD.

The Division of Criminal Investigation agents, Yankton Police Department officers, and deputies from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Gayville residence on Wednesday, Oct. 26, seizing 22 pounds of marijuana, 751 grams of concentrated marijuana wax, 95 Nerds Rope Marijuana edible packages, Suboxone, a Ruger SR-556 rifle, a Glock 48 9mm pistol, and $6,250 in cash.

The suspect David James Brown faces charges of Possession of Marijuana, Distribution of Marijuana, three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and violation of a drug-free zone.

Brown is presumed innocent of all charges unless proven guilty in a court of law.

