Authorities seize $100,000 worth of marijuana in Gayville

GAYVILLE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Attorney General, multiple law enforcement agencies seized an estimated $100,000 worth of marijuana and substances from a residence in Gayville, SD.

The Division of Criminal Investigation agents, Yankton Police Department officers, and deputies from the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a Gayville residence on Wednesday, Oct. 26, seizing 22 pounds of marijuana, 751 grams of concentrated marijuana wax, 95 Nerds Rope Marijuana edible packages, Suboxone, a Ruger SR-556 rifle, a Glock 48 9mm pistol, and $6,250 in cash.

The suspect David James Brown faces charges of Possession of Marijuana, Distribution of Marijuana, three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, two counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and violation of a drug-free zone.

Brown is presumed innocent of all charges unless proven guilty in a court of law.

