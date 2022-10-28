FOOTBALL FRIDAY (On Thursday!)-Week 10 (10-27-22)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s quarterfinals time across South Dakota, with a special of Football Friday on Thursday! Click the video viewer for all the action, results and FUN from Week 10 featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota:

11AAA Playoffs

- Washington @ Jefferson

- Rapid City Stevens @ O’Gorman

- Roosevelt @ Harrisburg

- Brandon Valley @ Lincoln

11AA Playoffs

- Watertown @ Tea Area

- Spearfish @ Aberdeen Central

11A Playoffs

- Lennox @ Dell Rapids

- Dakota Valley @ Sioux Falls Christian

- Canton @ Beresford

- Madison @ West Central

11B Playoffs

- Hot Springs @ Aberdeen Roncalli

- Redfield @ Elk Point-Jefferson

9AA Playoffs

- Hamlin @ Hanson

- Parkston @ Howard

- Bon Homme @ Wall

9A Playoffs

- Canistota @ Warner

9B Playoffs

- Dell Rapids St. Mary @ Hitchcock-Tulare

