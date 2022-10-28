FOOTBALL FRIDAY (On Thursday!)-Week 10 (10-27-22)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s quarterfinals time across South Dakota, with a special of Football Friday on Thursday! Click the video viewer for all the action, results and FUN from Week 10 featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota:
11AAA Playoffs
- Washington @ Jefferson
- Rapid City Stevens @ O’Gorman
- Roosevelt @ Harrisburg
- Brandon Valley @ Lincoln
11AA Playoffs
- Watertown @ Tea Area
- Spearfish @ Aberdeen Central
11A Playoffs
- Lennox @ Dell Rapids
- Dakota Valley @ Sioux Falls Christian
- Canton @ Beresford
- Madison @ West Central
11B Playoffs
- Hot Springs @ Aberdeen Roncalli
- Redfield @ Elk Point-Jefferson
9AA Playoffs
- Hamlin @ Hanson
- Parkston @ Howard
- Bon Homme @ Wall
9A Playoffs
- Canistota @ Warner
9B Playoffs
- Dell Rapids St. Mary @ Hitchcock-Tulare
