Freaky Friday: Scotland Haunted House

“It’s pretty unique we have a lot of detail with a lot of people in the house and you never know what’s real and what’s not.”
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SCOTLAND, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As October comes to an end, Scotland’s annual haunted house is preparing for its final weekend of the year.

”It’s pretty unique we have a lot of detail with a lot of people in the house and you never know what’s real and what’s not,” Organizer Velma Sudbeck said.

With over 20 tightly packed rooms and 50 scarers haunting the house screams can be heard around every corner.

”You never know what you’re gonna see from screaming to crying to almost hyperventilating,” Volunteer Andrew Bueber said.

After having to close for the last 2 years due to COVID, Bueber and the rest of the house’s volunteers are excited to be bringing the scares back to the area.

”A lot of the people that go through say it is the scariest one they’ve been to I talked to a couple of people who were waiting and they remembered from years ago a couple of the things and rooms that we had so they came back after years,” Bueber said.

While Bueber and many others love the excitement of running the haunted house it’s what the group does with the money they earn that is truly special.

”It all goes to a good cause. It all goes to our youth and our community projects. Everybody likes getting together. Where else can you put a mask on and make a fool out of yourself and nobody knows who you are? Everybody just loves getting together and having a great time,” Sudbeck said.

