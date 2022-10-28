Avera Medical Minute
Gov. Noem to Host Sioux Falls Rally with Gov. Glenn Youngkin

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, Nov. 2, Gov. Kristi Noem will host a campaign rally in Sioux Falls with special guest Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The rally will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown at 3 p.m.

Gov. Noem’s press release says, “Gov. Glenn Youngkin was elected in a blue state last year despite long odds and a well-funded well-known opponent. He remained focused on the concerns of Virginia parents, including opposition to Critical Race Theory.”

You can sign up for the event here.

