Las Vegas murder suspect may be in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says a Las Vegas murder suspect may be in Sioux Falls.

In a tweet Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said it is looking for information about the whereabouts of Brandyn Smith. He also goes by King.

Smith is wanted for murder, robbery, and kidnapping out of Las Vegas, NV.

He is believed to be in the Sioux Falls area.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at (605) 367-4268 or Crime Stoppers at (605) 367-7007.

