Nice weather through the weekend

Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see a little patchy fog in eastern parts of the region this morning. That should burn out quickly and we’ll see plenty of sunshine across the region. Highs will be in the 60s for everyone with a light southwest wind. Overnight, we’ll stay clear with lows dropping into the upper 30s to near 40.

This weekend is looking pretty nice! We’ll see a few clouds roll through both Saturday and Sunday, but no rain will be falling either day. We’ll jump into the upper 60s for highs Saturday, but we could see a few wind gusts around 30 mph. High temps will fall into the low to mid 60s for Sunday, but the wind should be lighter.

Halloween is looking great! Highs will be in the mid 60s across the region and we should be staying dry! Trick-or-treat temperatures will drop down into the 50s. Rain chances make a comeback beginning late Wednesday into next Thursday with temperatures falling during that time to the 50s. We’ll be back to the 60s by the end of next week and for the first weekend of November.

