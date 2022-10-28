Noem to campaign with Tulsi Gabbard in Rapid City and Sioux Falls

RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced she will host campaign rallies in Sioux Falls and Rapid City with former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The Rapid City rally will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. MT at the Holiday Inn Rapid City Downtown Convention Center. You can sign up for the Rapid City event here .

The Sioux Falls rally will take place on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. You can sign up for the Sioux Falls event here .

According to Noem’s press release, while working in Congress together, Noem and Gabbard were friends and workout buddies despite their different partisan affiliations.

Gabbard claims she left the Democratic party because of the “extreme left-wing positions.”

The Kristi for Governor campaign launched an ad featuring Rep. Gabbard called, “Reject the Extreme.” In the ad, Gabbard says, “Extremists like Jamie Smith are why I left the Democrat Party. Kristi Noem is a friend of mine. We believe in defending Freedom and protecting what makes this country so special. South Dakota is a place of Freedom – let’s keep it that way. Vote Kristi Noem for Governor.”

