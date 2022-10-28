Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Noem to campaign with Tulsi Gabbard in Rapid City and Sioux Falls

Noem to campaign with Tulsi Gabbard in Rapid City and Sioux Falls
Noem to campaign with Tulsi Gabbard in Rapid City and Sioux Falls(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem announced she will host campaign rallies in Sioux Falls and Rapid City with former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The Rapid City rally will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. MT at the Holiday Inn Rapid City Downtown Convention Center. You can sign up for the Rapid City event here.

The Sioux Falls rally will take place on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance. You can sign up for the Sioux Falls event here.

According to Noem’s press release, while working in Congress together, Noem and Gabbard were friends and workout buddies despite their different partisan affiliations.

Gabbard claims she left the Democratic party because of the “extreme left-wing positions.”

The Kristi for Governor campaign launched an ad featuring Rep. Gabbard called, “Reject the Extreme.” In the ad, Gabbard says, “Extremists like Jamie Smith are why I left the Democrat Party. Kristi Noem is a friend of mine. We believe in defending Freedom and protecting what makes this country so special. South Dakota is a place of Freedom – let’s keep it that way. Vote Kristi Noem for Governor.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
The threats caused Sanford and Orange City Health to lock down until the Sheriffs arrested the...
Sheriffs: Man arrested for threatening to shoot Sanford Hospital employees
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces
The Watertown Regional Dispatch Center worked to save the Hamlin Reformed Church and...
Hamlin church lost in fire
Gov. Kristi Noem signs EO
Noem waives federal motor carrier regulations to relieve supply shortages

Latest News

Bolo Beer Co. has embodied much of the western Nebraska community for the past seven years. It...
World-class water makes Bolo Beer Co. standout atop the Nebraska Sandhills
South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds
Rounds accepting Spring 2023 internship applications
Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Gov. Noem to Host Sioux Falls Rally with Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Marijuana and marijuana concentrate products seized Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Gayville,...
Authorities seize $100,000 worth of marijuana in Gayville