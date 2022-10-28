Avera Medical Minute
Noem to host trick-or-treat festivities at Governor’s Residence

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and First Gentleman Bryon Noem will host the annual trick-or-treat festivities at the Governor’s Residence in Pierre on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. CT.

“Stopping at the Governor’s Residence for Halloween is a tradition we enjoy being part of,” said Noem. “We love to see all of the children in their costumes!”

Gov. Noem asks children and parents across South Dakota to observe the following Halloween safety tips:

  • Trick-or-treat during daylight hours or take a flashlight if going out after dark
  • Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags
  • Make sure vision is clear when wearing masks or other head garb
  • Adults should accompany young children; unaccompanied children should trick-or-treat in groups
  • Inspect candy before consuming; discard anything suspicious.

