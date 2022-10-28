Noem to host trick-or-treat festivities at Governor’s Residence

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and First Gentleman Bryon Noem will host the annual trick-or-treat festivities at the Governor’s Residence in Pierre on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. CT.

“Stopping at the Governor’s Residence for Halloween is a tradition we enjoy being part of,” said Noem. “We love to see all of the children in their costumes!”

Gov. Noem asks children and parents across South Dakota to observe the following Halloween safety tips:

Trick-or-treat during daylight hours or take a flashlight if going out after dark

Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags

Make sure vision is clear when wearing masks or other head garb

Adults should accompany young children; unaccompanied children should trick-or-treat in groups

Inspect candy before consuming; discard anything suspicious.

