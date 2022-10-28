One dead in single-car crash near Waverly

WAVERLY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man died Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Waverly.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup was eastbound on 164th Street when the car left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the car went into the north ditch where it rolled.

The 36-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s name has not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

