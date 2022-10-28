Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One dead in single-car crash near Waverly

Police light
Police light(MGN)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man died Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Waverly.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 1994 GMC Sierra C1500 pickup was eastbound on 164th Street when the car left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the car went into the north ditch where it rolled.

The 36-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s name has not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
The threats caused Sanford and Orange City Health to lock down until the Sheriffs arrested the...
Sheriffs: Man arrested for threatening to shoot Sanford Hospital employees
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces
The Watertown Regional Dispatch Center worked to save the Hamlin Reformed Church and...
Hamlin church lost in fire
Gov. Kristi Noem signs EO
Noem waives federal motor carrier regulations to relieve supply shortages

Latest News

In a tweet Friday morning, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for...
Las Vegas murder suspect may be in Sioux Falls
Pumpkin carving safety tips
Pumpkin carving safety tips
Friday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Nice weather through the weekend
Travel experts advising holiday passengers to book ASAP
Travel experts advising holiday passengers to book ASAP