Police: 16-year-old stabbed in Sioux Falls appartment building

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a 19-year-old suspect faces multiple charges after stabbing a 16-year-old and assaulting another person.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens, around 3 a.m. on Friday in southwest Sioux Falls, a 19-year-old suspect stabbed a 16-year-old engaged in an altercation in the hallway of an apartment building.

The victim returned to his apartment and was taken to the hospital by a relative. Medical professionals described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

A concerned female neighbor had heard the commotion and looked in the hallway and the same suspect threw a chunk of asphalt at her, which hit her in the arm. Clemens said the woman was not seriously injured.

The suspect, Jacob Leroy from Sioux Falls, was found in a different apartment and arrested for two counts of Aggravated Assault, False Impersonation, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.