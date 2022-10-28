Avera Medical Minute
Rounds accepting Spring 2023 internship applications

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds
South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds(KOTA KEVN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is currently accepting applications from college students to serve as interns during the spring 2023 semester.

Positions are available in his Washington, D.C. office and his state offices in Aberdeen, Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls. Spring internships typically run from January to May, but dates can be tailored to specific schedules. According to the press release, interns will receive a stipend, and the office works closely with all the universities to meet the criteria necessary for interns to receive college credit.

“Our internship program is an incredible opportunity for students to experience a deeper understanding of the political process,” said Rounds. “Interns are crucial to our office operations both in South Dakota and in D.C. The program is open to students from all areas of discipline, not just political science. I encourage interested college students to apply for the upcoming spring internship.”

Interns’ responsibilities

Intern duties include researching bills, tracking legislation, attending committee hearings and briefings, handling constituent phone calls and other correspondence and providing support in all areas of the office to Senator Rounds and his staff. Internships can also be tailored to an intern’s specific interest areas when possible.

How to apply

Interested students can apply at https://www.rounds.senate.gov/internships. For more information, please call Rebecca Herman at (605) 336-0486.

