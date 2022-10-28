World-class water makes Bolo Beer Co. standout atop the Nebraska Sandhills

VALENTINE, Neb. (Dakota News Now) - Bolo Beer Co. has embodied much of the western Nebraska community for the past seven years. It prides itself on independence, taking chances, agricultural history, and the historic quality of the Ogallala Aquifer water. “We started looking at what makes good beer,” co-owner Kyle Arganbright said. “Everybody buys their grain and the hops from the same places and the only thing that’s really different is water. We have the best water in the world.”

What started as a project utilizing the water by filtering it through a reverse osmosis treatment has become the bread and butter for the brewery. “All of our beers are designed to be very balanced and flavorful but with a dry crisp finish letting the aquifer water come through,” Arganbright added. “It’s got a little minerality to it so we think we can get by with less malt but still get those malty flavors so it’s super drinkable.” Craft beer in western Nebraska was a little difficult for Arganbright and encouraged him to be that difference. He says the idea almost did not get off the ground because of life’s obligations. “I had my first daughter and I was in the hospital and it hit me that if we didn’t start this now, it was never going to happen. I put an ad out on the internet looking for a brewer and got 60 applications and found our brewer Chris,” Arganbright said. “He was a winemaker and a brewer and wanted to move to Valentine, so we joked that we met on brewers only dot com.”

Bolo Beer Co. currently distributes all throughout western Nebraska and South Dakota and is starting to experience the growing pain of trying to keep up. Arganbright says he is looking at expanding to serve all of Nebraska and South Dakota soon, and potentially in cans. He says he is focused on quality over quantity first and will grow gradually. In the meantime, Valentine is a good middle ground for people traveling between Colorado and Missouri. “We are a stop between Minneapolis and Denver, we get a ton of Rapid City, and Sioux Falls folk,” Arganbright said. “Then Lincoln, Omaha, Kansas City area.”

The beer selections have a western vibe or connect tasters to the local history such as the Aquifer Ale and the Americus IPA. “It is named after a guy from Valentine that ran for President in 1968 and 1972,” Arganbright added. “He said his god-given name was Americus Liberator. He wanted to see horses grazing on the white house lawn and said he’d qualify for President because he had no friends, no family, and owed nobody nothing.” Arganbright says he always wore a bolo tie and that is what the brewery embodies. Liberator’s wife recently passed away at 100 years old and had even visited the brewery.

It is about more than having a beer too. Meals are on Friday, musicians frequently perform, and fundraisers are common too. “We want you to bring your kids, your dogs, and your in-laws. We want everybody here.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.