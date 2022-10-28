Yankton County under strict burn ban

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management, Paul Scherschligt, the recent weather conditions have put Yankton County under a strict burn ban.

Scherschligt says with the limited amount of rain, conditions will quickly return to the “high” danger category on Oct. 29 and continue into next week.

“We understand that there are burn piles needing to be burned, but with the winds returning on Saturdays. This can create issue(s) with pile(s) of debris that are still smoldering, said Scherschligt. “Thank you for your corporation and understanding.”

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.