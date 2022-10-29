Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood

A deputy is pictured with a large boa constrictor caught in a St. Lucie County neighborhood on...
A deputy is pictured with a large boa constrictor caught in a St. Lucie County neighborhood on Friday.(Source: St. Lucie County Sheriff's office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - Friday was National First Responders Day, a day to honor law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and all public safety officials.

And thank goodness for first responders, especially in situations like this.

A massive, 10-foot-long boa constrictor was found and captured Friday in a St. Lucie County neighborhood.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that a deputy wrangled the 75-pound snake with help from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

There’s no word on what will happen to the boa.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Police: 4 young men carjacked Buick off I-90
In a tweet Friday morning, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for...
Las Vegas murder suspect may be in Sioux Falls
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces
The suspect, Jacob Leroy from Sioux Falls, was found in a different apartment and arrested for...
Police: 16-year-old stabbed in Sioux Falls appartment building
Police light
One dead in single-car crash near Waverly

Latest News

Crime scene tape is scene near the San Francisco home of Paul and Nancy Pelosi on Friday, where...
Paul Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats
Russia is targeting critical Ukrainian infrastructure.
Russians said to be clearing Ukrainian region’s hospitals
Two explosions have rocked Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu.
Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, leaving ‘scores’ dead
Russian leader Vladimir Putin continues his claim that Ukraine plans to use a dirty bomb.
Putin warns West on Ukraine, denies threat of nuclear weapons