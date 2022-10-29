Bouman to start for South Dakota against Youngstown State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although they’ll need a lot of help to get there, the South Dakota Coyotes are hoping they still have a path to the FCS Playoffs. And they’ll head into their next game against Youngstown State with a new starting quarterback.

Aidan Bouman will get his first start as a Coyote tomorrow on the road... after stepping in last week to help lead the team to a comeback win over Southern Illinois. Head Coach Bob Nielson said the move last week to bring in Bouman paid off with a spark on offense, and he hopes that will continue.

“I just thought that we needed an opportunity to get a little bit more momentum going offensively. Sometimes a change at that position helps you. I will say this, I thought he came in and played with a lot of poise for a guy that really hasn’t been on the field.” Nielson said.

Youngstown is coming off a 28-27 win over Western Illinois.

