Bouman to start for South Dakota against Youngstown State

South Dakota will head into their next game against Youngstown State with a new starting quarterback.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although they’ll need a lot of help to get there, the South Dakota Coyotes are hoping they still have a path to the FCS Playoffs. And they’ll head into their next game against Youngstown State with a new starting quarterback.

Aidan Bouman will get his first start as a Coyote tomorrow on the road... after stepping in last week to help lead the team to a comeback win over Southern Illinois. Head Coach Bob Nielson said the move last week to bring in Bouman paid off with a spark on offense, and he hopes that will continue.

“I just thought that we needed an opportunity to get a little bit more momentum going offensively. Sometimes a change at that position helps you. I will say this, I thought he came in and played with a lot of poise for a guy that really hasn’t been on the field.” Nielson said.

Youngstown is coming off a 28-27 win over Western Illinois.

South Dakota rallied and won three straight sets over South Dakota State to take the win at...
South Dakota rallies against South Dakota State to claim regular season sweep
